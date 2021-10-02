Off-colour Steelmen beaten Black and Blue

Premiership CupBy ALEX BYWATER

Ebbw Vale ..............3 Cardiff ..................27CARDIFF inflicted a first defeat of the Premiership Cup season on Ebbw Vale to throw the eastern conference wide open.Greg Woods’ Steelmen had started the campaign with back-to-back wins but found Cardiff too good as promising young flanker Gwilym Bradley scored twice. Iestyn Harris also crossed in either half as Steve Law’s side recorded a bonus-point success.Jake Beetham booted Cardiff into an early lead before Ebbw tighthead Dave Whiting saw yellow. And with a man advantage the Bl...