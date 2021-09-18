Quins comeback shoots down Ravens

By TIM LEWIS

Bridgend ..............15 Carmarthen Q ......38CARMARTHEN QUINS produced a stunning second-half comeback to down Bridgend Ravens.Back on home soil at the Brewery Field, Bridgend led 10-7 at half time before the Quins came roaring back to seal a bonus-point success.Rhodri Davies put the Quins ahead just five minutes and Josh Batcup converted. Tommy Morgan got Bridgend back into it with a neat try. Ravens flyhalf Jamie Murphy also missed a penalty and conversion but made up for it with a try just before the break to give his team a three-point lead.That was pretty much ...