Lewis holds nerve to seal famous victory

By GAVIN HOWELLS

Merthyr ................24 Ebbw Vale ............26LEWIS Williams’ last gasp penalty secured a famous away victory for Ebbw Vale over big spending Merthyr.This was an epic encounter with the lead changing several times, but with the clock in the red up stepped Williams to floor Merthyr. Ebbw Vale held a comfortable 16-3 lead at the interval with Matthew Flanagan scoring a terrific try under the posts.But whatever Dale McIntosh said to his players at half-time certainly worked as Merthyr mustered a tremendous comeback with Ben Jones slicing through the Ebbw ...