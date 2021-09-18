Wizards put on style in second half blitz

PremiershipBy ALEX BYWATER

Aberavon ........43Llanelli ............17ABERAVON released a video with Hollywood actor Michael Sheen ahead of their first game of the Welsh Premiership Cup and the Wizards produced a thrilling second-half display to thrash Llanelli.Joe Roberts gave a young Llanelli side the perfect start at the Talbot Athletic Ground with a second-minute try which Josh Phillips improved.It took most of the first quarter for the Wizards to level the scores in a tight encounter. No.8 Andrew Waite was the man to go over and Aled Thomas was accurate with the kick.But Jason...