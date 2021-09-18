Cockles and Old Cents in thrilling draw

South West Premier

EXMOUTH surrendered their faultless start to the new season, but remain unbeaten after their clash against Old Centralians ended in a thrilling 30-30 draw.The Cockles slotted three second-half penalties on home soil after a fast-starting first half saw them trail 24-21 to the visitors at the break.But as both defences regathered themselves in the second half, Old Cents were left to settle of a second draw in their three match thus far having drawn with Drybook on the opening day of the season.Old Centralians remain one of five teams still awaiting their first vi...