Hoppers lay down opening-day marker

Northern Premier

HAVING not had a competitive game for over a full season, rugby followers were waiting with great anticipation for the coming season.In the early kick-off Preston Grasshoppers laid down a marker beating Northwich 77-0.Luke Proctor opened the scoring with a try converted by Tom Walker who followed this with a penalty. Further tries in the opening half via Sam Scott with two and Jake Lamprey Walker adding two further conversions for 34-0 at the interval.In the second period Will Clapham, Ben Pearson, Lamprey with another two for his hattrick, John Dorrington, Tyler ...