Boars in good stead after first-half flurry

Midlands Premier

BROMSGROVE started their Midlands Premier season in style with an emphatic 44-24 victory over Scunthorpe. It looked like the winning margin would be more after Grove dotted down four times in the first half to give the hosts a commanding lead.However, the visitors rallied in the second half and got on the scoreboard with two tries.That wasn’t enough to rescue the game, though, as Bromsgrove scored another two tries including a fifth for Grove, who capped off an impressive performance.In a similarly high-scoring game, Newport (Salop) edged out Nuneaton in an...