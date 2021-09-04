North Walsham hold their nerve… just

London & South East Premier

WITH the Covid-19 pandemic hopefully behind us, fans and players alike have been looking forward to the new season.They were not to be disappointed with a number of high-scoring games to start the London and South East Premier term.North Walsham sneaked a win 21-24 in a very close encounter away to Maidenhead. Davis Cole and Elio Mandozzi were the home try scorers, with Ed Keohane slotting three penalties and a conversion. North Walsham got Jordan Mustard and Dan Smith with two over for tries, with Will Hodgson successful with two conversions and a ...