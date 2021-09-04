Gloucester left hanging on by Trailfinders comeback

■By ROGER PANTING

Gloucester ........38pts Ealing ................36ptsUnder presure: Craig Hampson sends up a boxkick for Ealing GLOUCESTER avenged last week’s 34-29 defeat at Ealing but they will have to perform a lot better if they are to improve on last season’s 11th placed Premiership finish.For much of the game it was hard to differentiate between the Premiership and Championship sides as both teams scored six tries with the hosts just having enough in hand to survive a late rally from Ealing in front of 9,356.Gloucester will be able to strengthen their ...