Richards happy to see his kids kicking on

■By GARY HEATLY

Glasgow ..............7pts Newcastle ........12ptsNEWCASTLE edged a tight arm-wrestle but Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards was just happy to get minutes in his players’ legs as they continue to build-up to their Premiership opener on September 19 against champions Harlequins.It gave Richards and Glasgow head coach Danny Wilson a chance to look at their wider squad options.Glasgow took the lead in what was far from a classic, but Falcons his back with two second-half tries to seal victory.The Falcons travel to Scotland again this coming Saturday...