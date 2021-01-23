The Boks are all deserting their barren rugby land | Chris Hewett

Frik du Preez, venerated as the greatest forward ever to pull on a Springbok jersey, celebrated his 85th birthday at the back end of November. So here’s the question: when will he make his debut for Sale, who are making it their business to sign every Du Preez in South Africa?

It seems certain that at some point in the coming weeks, the Premiership club will field a starting team boasting more Du Preezes than Englishmen. With four already on the books, why should Frik be the one to miss out?

The moment Robert, JP, Jean-Luc and Daniel emerge from the tunnel as one – joined, quite conceivably, ...