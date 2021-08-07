Worcester bring in big guns to achieve lift-off

Brendan Gallagher looks at how the Premiership squads are shaping up for the new season

What with pandemic considerations – not least the financial implications for clubs – and travel difficulties it’s been an odd closed season, a bit short on stellar signings, but it’s been busy nonetheless with team bosses ducking and diving to acquire the players they want.The biggest movers and shakers – and with good reason after a dismal campaign last season – are probably Worcester who remain determined to finally climb to midtable respectability if...