DREAM TEAM

JOE BERCIS, THE AMPTHILL AND FORMER MOSELEY OPENSIDE, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST...

1. Alexi Lutui –I think he’s 42 now but his workrate and willingness to carry is still unreal for us. I don’t know how he does it. 2. Harry Thacker – Now at Bristol, I played with him when I was at Lutterworth and at Leicester EPDG, and against him for Ireland U19s v England U19s. Skilful enough to be a fly-half. 3. Matt Collins – Glad to have him on my team. I played against him once in a County game and I have never been hit as hard, ...