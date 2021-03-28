DREAM TEAM

WILL CARRICK SMITH, BEDFORD AND FORMER NEWTON ABBOTT, EXETER, RANDWICK, CORNISH PIRATES AND LONDON SCOTTISH LOCK, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE’S PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST...

1. Chris Baumann – Freakishly strong, hardworking loosehead who I played with at Randwick in Sydney. Kicked on to play for the USA and is now with Chris Robshaw at San Diego. 2. Tom Channon – Played together at Newton Abbot for my first men’s club and then down at Pirates. Another hard-working player, top-class hooker and a great squad man. 3. Sam Nixon – Came to London Scot...