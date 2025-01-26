Time for Russell & Co to throw away the L-plates

SCOTLAND
Paul Rees looks at the problems Gregor Townsend is facing to make sure his side fire on all cylinders
Class act: Finn Russell and, inset, head coach Gregor Townsend
PICTURES: Getty Images
EVERYONE has a plan until they are punched in the face, Mike Tyson once said. Scotland took a hay-maker last week when their captain and centre Sione Tuipulotu was ruled out of the Six Nations following a training injury with Glasgow that required surgery.
Tuipulotu had established himself as the leading inside centre in Europe, rivalling South Africa’s Damian de Allende. His mi...
