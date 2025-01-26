Trailfinders swoop for 12 tries to sink Pirates

By WILLIAM GUPWELL
Ealing ............... 84pts
Tries: Montgomery 5, 7, 36; Reid 18, Wilson 24, De Wee 26, Harris 39, 50; Davis 58, 78; Bridge 60, Williams 80
C Pirates ...........29pts
Conversions: Jones 6, 8, 19, 25, 27, 37, 40, 51, 59; Willis 61, 78, 80
Tries: Bokenham 13, Hocking 21, Jenkins 55, Pritchard 73, Andrews 76
Conversions: Jenkins 14; Houston 71
EALING Trailfinders secured another impressive victory, running 12 tries past the Pirates in a ruthless performance from the league leaders with No.8 Will Montgomery scoring a hat-trick.
Trailfinders are now 13 points cle...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login