Trailfinders swoop for 12 tries to sink Pirates

By WILLIAM GUPWELL

Ealing ............... 84pts

Tries: Montgomery 5, 7, 36; Reid 18, Wilson 24, De Wee 26, Harris 39, 50; Davis 58, 78; Bridge 60, Williams 80

C Pirates ...........29pts

Conversions: Jones 6, 8, 19, 25, 27, 37, 40, 51, 59; Willis 61, 78, 80

Tries: Bokenham 13, Hocking 21, Jenkins 55, Pritchard 73, Andrews 76

Conversions: Jenkins 14; Houston 71

EALING Trailfinders secured another impressive victory, running 12 tries past the Pirates in a ruthless performance from the league leaders with No.8 Will Montgomery scoring a hat-trick.

Trailfinders are now 13 points cle...