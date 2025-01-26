Cullen leaves it late to grab bonus point for Ampthill

By BEN WHITE

Chinnor ............19pts

Tries: Watson 16, Worboys 44, Stokes 52 Conversions: Worboys 18, 54

Ampthill ...........32pts

Tries: Penalty 30, Morgan 32, Va’enuku 36, Cullen 77

Conversions: Barton 34, 37

Penalties: Barton 5, 75

AMPTHILL secured their first league win since early December to go level on points with their hosts in the table. Mason Cullen grabbed their late fourth try to seal the bonus and hold off Chinnor’s second half fightback.

Ampthill head coach Paul Turner said: “We kept to our gameplan, we kicked well and our half-backs played...