Sam Underhill to undergo surgery and miss Six Nations

By Sam Jackson

England flanker Sam Underhill is an injury doubt for the Six Nations after Bath announced that he requires ankle surgery.
The 28-year-old injured his ankle in Bath’s 35-34 defeat by Premiership champions Northampton on Sunday.
Bath issued a medical update to say that he will “undergo surgery to rectify a new ankle injury”. As things stand, there is “no set timeframe on his recovery”.
Underhill a key player under Steve Borthwick
The Bath flanker has established himself as a regular at open-side in Steve Borthwick’s starting team of late.
