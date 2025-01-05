Walker’s eager to build on last year’s success with Harlequins

By PAUL REES

Hooker: Jack Walker

JACK Walker has warm memories of last season when he was part of England’s World Cup squad, his daughter was born and Harlequins made the semi-finals of the Champions Cup.

He is looking for more of the same in 2025 and believes Quins, despite being up and down in the first part of the season, have the ability to chase silverware again.

“Last year was a special one for me,” said the 28-year old hooker who joined Quins from Bath four years ago. “I loved it and to see it out playing in front of 82,000 at the Allianz Stadiu...