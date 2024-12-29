Ford set to follow family line and take up coaching

By ROSS HEPPENSTALL

Calm head: George Ford in England colours

GEORGE Ford admits he sees himself following in the footsteps of his father and two brothers by moving into coaching one day.

The England fly-half is one of the most respected players of his generation and recently agreed to extend his stay at Sale into a fourth season.

Ford’s elder sibling Joe is making a name for himself as head coach of Doncaster Knights while younger brother Jacob is head of rugby at Ipswich School and director of rugby of Bury St Edmunds RUFC. Their father Mike enjoyed two decades coaching ...