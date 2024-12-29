Wilson backing Isgro to create havoc for Quins

By GARY FITZGERALD

RODRIGO Isgro is a “physical specimen” who will become an even more destructive weapon for Quins once he is Premiership “battled hardened”.

That’s the view of the man trying to help the Argentinian sensation develop into an even bigger hit with the Harlequins faithful. Head coach Danny Wilson has nothing but praise for the way the 25-year-old wing has adapted to his new South West London surroundings, and immediately shown off his explosive, dynamic style.

Just like Marcus Smith, he has the X-factor to unlock defences and produce...