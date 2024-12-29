MacGinty out for four months with knee injury

BRISTOL fly-half AJ Mac-Ginty is to miss the next four months with a knee injury that has required surgery.

The United States international, who is the leading points scorer in the Premiership prior to round nine of league games with 81 points, went off after 28 minutes during Bristol’s record-breaking victory against Leicester Tigers last weekend.

“He jarred his knee while making a tackle,” Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam said. “I was expecting AJ to be back within a week but the news broke hat he’s out for four months and that’s a blow es...