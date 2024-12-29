Ollie Sleightholme is the right man for England

By Jeremy Guscott - Outspoken and unmissable every week...

Since Ollie Sleightholme won his first two England caps against New Zealand last summer, and then came off the bench again in the autumn series to score two tries against Australia, and another two against South Africa and Japan, he has not been exposed or looked out of place.

Given the recent injuries to Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (shoulder dislocation) and George Furbank (broken arm), and the possibility that England’s back three could be significantly altered by the start of the Six Nations, Sleightholme’s arrival as a Test class fini...