Tigers are still a work in progress, says Cheika

■By MARK STEVENS
DoR: Michael Cheika
MICHAEL Cheika has never been one to shy away from a challenge – and his latest venture as head coach of Leicester Tigers is certainly no exception.
While the former Australia and Argentina boss has overseen a promising start to his tenure in charge, he remains grounded, describing the team as a ‘work in progress’ as he strives to restore the Tigers to their former glory.
The signs, so far at least, have been encouraging for the 57-year-old, who arrived at Welford Road back in June after compatriot Dan McKellar departed ...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login