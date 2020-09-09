Two Premiership players test positive for COVID-19

Premiership Rugby have confirmed a total of seven members of personnel have returned positive COVID-19 tests after the latest round of screening, including two players.

The two players along with five members of club staff, who are employed at five Premiership clubs, will isolate and be withheld from rejoining the team environment under guidance from Public Health England advice.

It means from the 11,483 tests carried out since July 6, 49 (0.43%) have produced positive results.

The latest round of screening involved 1,032 players and staff being tested on Monday following Round 18 of league competition.

Premiership Rugby and the RFU will provid no specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided under any circumstances. The number of positive results will be made public after each round of testing.

Round-by-round testing results breakdown

Week One (6 July) – 804 players and club staff were tested. Of these, ten people tested positive. Of those ten, six were players and four were members of staff

Week Two (13 July) – 856 players and club staff were tested. Of these, nine people tested positive. Of those nine, seven were players and two were members of staff.

Week Three (20 July) – 896 players and club staff were tested. Of these, two players tested positive.

Week Four (27 July) – 846 players and club staff were tested. Of these, five people tested positive. Of those five, four were players and one was a member of staff.

Week Five (3 August) – 917 players and club staff were tested. Of these, two people tested positive. Of those two, one was a player and one was a member of staff.

Week Six 1 (10 August) – 989 players and club staff were tested. Of those four people tested positive. Of those four, one was a player and three were members of staff.

Week Six 2 (12 August) – 956 players and club staff were tested. Of those seven people tested positive. Of those seven, five are players and two are members of staff.

Week Seven (19 August) – 1,043 players and club staff were tested. Of those one player tested positive.

Week Eight 1 (24 August) – 1,042 players and club staff were tested. Of those one player tested positive.

Week Eight 2 (27 August) – 1,025 players and club staff were tested. There were no positive tests.

Week Nine (2 September) – 1,077 players and club staff were tested. Of those one player tested positive.

Week Ten (7 September) – 1,032 players and club staff were tested. Of those two players and five members of staff tested positive.

