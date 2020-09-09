Richard Cockerill eyes lock Andries Ferreira after semi-final heartache

ANDRIES Ferreira, the Blue Bulls lock and former South Africa A international, is looking to move to the United Kingdom.

Ferreira, who counts Zebre and Toulon among his former clubs, has been linked with a move to the Premiership in the past.

The Rugby Paper understands that he is having talks with Richard Cockerill about a move to Edinburgh.

Meanwhile, former England hooker Cockerill who has just penned a new contract with the Scottish capital club has said he would consider an offer to coach Scotland in the future.

“At some point I would like to test myself at Test level,” he said.

“If that opportunity came with Scotland, you’d certainly look at it. If that came with another country, you’d certainly look at it.”

NEIL FISSLER

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Andries Ferreira, Bulls, Edinburgh