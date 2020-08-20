Malins, Earl and Sinckler all handed first Bristol starts in Round 15’s Friday action

Bristol Bears hand first starts to a trio of new arrivals as Pat Lam’s men head to Kingsholm for round fifteen of the Gallagher Premiership on Friday (7.45pm KO).



Saracens loan duo Max Malins and Ben Earl both earn first starts, while Kyle Sinckler is also named in the starting line-up to face Gloucester in the West Country derby.



With three games in eight days, director of rugby Pat Lam shuffles his pack, making eight changes from the side that overcame Saracens last weekend in a sixth successive Premiership win.



In the backline, Alapati Leiua and Andy Uren earn starts, while Harry Thacker and Joe Joyce are named in the pack.



Tiff Eden and Bristolian duo Yann Thomas and Will Capon come onto the bench and could make their first outing since the competition restart.



Lam said: “This week has been about ensuring we improve and build on our team performance against Saracens. I believe if we can add a bit more accuracy and detail to the outstanding team work-rate and passion shown last week, it will give us a better chance to get the points on offer.



“While we’re excited about going to Kingsholm for our first away game since lockdown, the fact that Bristol have not won there for fourteen years emphasises the tough challenge we face tomorrow.”