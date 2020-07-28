London Irish close to wrapping up deal for 100-cap Wallaby

LONDON IRISH are in advanced negotiations with Wallaby lock Rob Simmons about a move from the New South Wales Waratahs.

The 31-year-old, who won his 100th international cap against Georgia in Shizuoka at the World Cup last October, has spent the last two seasons playing for the Waratahs.

Simmons started his career with a nine-year stint at Queensland Reds before being axed with two years left to run on his deal.

He will become the seventh Australian in the Exiles squad under his fellow countryman Les Kiss and former Ireland boss Declan Kidney.

The Exiles management have signed three new back rowers, another lock, and a hooker ahead of the new seasons.

They are also set to see off the challenge of Leicester Tigers and Bath to bring full-back Tom Homer back to the club from the Rec.

Homer, 30, spent seven years at Irish before moving to the West Country when Bath were looking for someone to replace Gavin Henson.

The former England U20 international, who was behind Anthony Watson in the pecking order at Bath, had a medical at the club on Monday.

NEIL FISSLER

