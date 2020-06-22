Ted Hill signs long-term extension with Worcester Warriors

Highly-rated Worcester Warriors flanker Ted Hill has signed a further extension with the Premiership club.

The England U20 star had already agreed new terms last December to extend his stay at Sixways Stadium beyond the 2019-20 season, but has now penned a lengthier contract through to 2024.

This comes after Premiership clubs voted to reduce the salary cap as of 2021-22 in order to ensure their financial sustainability brought under threat by the health pandemic.

Hill’s new contract will take him through to when the Premiership is aiming to restore the salary cap threshold to its current level of £7m.

After making his debut for Warriors in November 2017, the rise of Hill has drawn attention to the club’s academy which has also produced Ollie Lawrence, Will Butler, Nick David and Joe Morris.

Called up to England’s Six Nations squad in January, director of rugby Alan Solomons views Hill’s long-term re-signing as integral to Worcester’s aims.

“It is fantastic news that Ted has signed an extension which sees him commit to the club for the next four seasons,” said Solomons.

“Ted is absolutely integral to what we are aiming to achieve here at Sixways. He is a homegrown product who has established himself as one of the leading blindside flankers in England.

“He is an outstanding rugby player and I have no doubt that, sooner rather than later, he will establish himself in the England team. Moreover, he is a terrific bloke and a great team man with tremendous leadership potential.

“It is a pleasure and a privilege to work with Ted and I look forward to continuing to do so as we look to move the club forward.”

Hill’s impressive performances for England U20s in reaching the World Championship final in France in 2018 caught the attention of Eddie Jones, who handed him his senior debut off the bench against Japan later that year.

He returned to the U20s set-up last year for the tournament in Argentina, finishing as England’s joint top tryscorer with Ollie Sleightolme (3).

Ever-present for Worcester this season, Hill said: “These are exciting times for Warriors with a new coaching team coming in and a lot of players that I played with in the Academy stepping up to the senior squad.

“It’s good to see the club continuing to invest in homegrown talent.”

Worcester are set to announce new contract extensions over the next four days.

