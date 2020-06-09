Ex-Munster coach Jerry Flannery joins Harlequins

Jerry Flannery is back coaching at the top level after agreeing to become the new lineout coach at Harlequins.

The former Ireland hooker, capped 41 times, has been out of the game for over a year after leaving Munster in May 2019.

Flannery had worked as forwards coach under head coach Johann van Graan, but together with attack coach Felix Jones opted to turn down an extension offered by the Irish province.

He will now join Paul Gustard’s staff at Harlequins where he will work closely with fellow coaches Adam Jones and Sean Long.

Commenting ahead of his arrival at The Stoop, Flannery said: “I’m very excited to be joining the Quins family. Harlequins is a club with a great history and fantastic supporter base.

“Gussy’s passion for the art of coaching along with his drive to bring success to Harlequins was a big factor in my joining. I’m also looking forward to integrating with the other coaches, Adam Jones, Nick Evans and Sean Long, and working with Quins’ very talented playing group.”

Flannery, who retired from playing in 2012, joins the Quins coaching set-up at a time when they bid farewell to Toby Booth who has been working with the team’s forwards.

The former Bath head coach agreed a three-year deal to take the helm at the Ospreys this summer.

Speaking following Flannery’s appointment, head of rugby Paul Gustard said: “I am delighted we have been able to secure Fla’s services.

“I have spoken to him many times and I love his intensity, allied to his desire to personally improve in equal measure to his drive to raise the standard of those he coaches. He is very bright and articulate with a keen rugby mind and a strong passion for the game.

“He comes from a culture of hard working men, who play with a passion and purpose that we want from our team and I believe Jerry has a skill set and determination to help foster, alongside Bomb [scrum coach Adam Jones], a ruthless pack mentality with a hard edge based on strong fundamentals with no quarter given.

“He was the standout candidate in our process, and I am delighted he has chosen us. On behalf of the Club we welcome Jerry, Katy and his young family to Harlequins.”

Flannery moved to London after retiring as a player, taking up the role of strength & conditioning coach within Arsenal’s academy.

📢 Incoming! We can confirm Jerry Flannery has joined us as our lineout coach.



📰 Full story: https://t.co/4dPJh6y9Bi#COYQ pic.twitter.com/83dN79Vtkb — Harlequins 🃏 (@Harlequins) June 9, 2020

