Delayed Premiership salary cap vote goes ahead today

PREMIERSHIP clubs will vote again today (Monday) on proposals that should see them reduce the salary cap and overhaul the ‘marquee’ players rule.

The review by Lord Myners recommended that ‘marquee’ players whose salaries sit outside the limit should instead come inside the cap.

A host of clubs who have been without revenue since March are desperate to slash costs and want to see the cap reduced from its current level of £7m.

A bid to slash the cap to £5.5m next season was thrown out in April when it is believed that the West Country trio of Exeter Chiefs, Bristol Bears and Bath all voted against it.

They are likely to take some persuading again, while Saracens are also believed to be against plans that will see the cap reduced by 25 per cent.

But it is going to take some arm twisting to get one of the clubs to give in for the required 10-3 majority needed to see the motion carried.

Premiership clubs were due to make a decision on Thursday but were still short of the required number of votes so will try again this week.

NEIL FISSLER

