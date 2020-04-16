Saints sign emerging duo Ollie Sleightholme and Connor Tupai to new deals

Northampton Saints backs Ollie Sleightholme and Connor Tupai have committed their futures to the Premiership club.

The academy graduates continue the bloodline between their families and Saints, following in the footsteps of fathers Jon Sleightholme and Paul Tupai by pulling on the Black, Green and Gold.

Sleightholme’s breakthrough into the Northampton first team has been particularly eye-catching, with ten tries in 17 appearances.

“I feel extremely fortunate to be a part of this squad,” said Sleightholme, capped 10 times by England U20s. “We have a really diverse back three and the competition to play is really high – as a young player, you want to be able to prove yourself amongst the most talented guys.

“This group got a taste of winning silverware again last season and now we’re pushing on for more of the same. It’s such a special feeling to know the Town is behind us every time we run out at Franklin’s Gardens, so we want to deliver for them week in, week out.”

As with Sleightholme, Tupai has also tasted first-team action for Saints this season and appeared in the Champions Cup against Irish giants Leinster.

“Obviously I’m thrilled to be staying with Saints and to be given the opportunity to continue to develop myself as a player,” said Tupai.

“The culture within the squad is incredible, the coaches have a brilliant track record of bringing through young players, and the Club means an awful lot to my family and I – so it was an easy decision to sign on again, as Saints ticks every box for me.”

