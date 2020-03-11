Toronto Wolfpack were on the prowl for England coach Eddie Jones

ENGLAND coach Eddie Jones was the subject of an approach from Super League Toronto Wolfpack to make a cross-code switch after the World Cup final late last year.

The ambitious Canadian side are owned by David Argyle, a billionaire mining magnate who made Sonny Bill Williams the highest-paid rugby player in the world last year.

Outgoing Wolfpack football director Brian Noble admits that an approach was made to Jones to make him a global ambassador for the club – but he opted to remain with England.

Noble said: “There is a bit of truth behind that, absolutely. Eddie was sought after. There’s a big Rugby Union presence in the country.

“To have an ambassadorial role at the Wolfpack in relation to promoting them right across the world, wouldn’t be a bad thing.”

NEIL FISSLER

