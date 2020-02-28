Why Justin Tipuric turned down Bristol and the Top 14 to stay in Wales

Justin Tipuric has explained why he chose loyalty over riches to remain an Ospreys player for the foreseeable future.

The Wales flanker agreed a three-year extension with the PRO14 club on Thursday, spurning a £500,000 offer from Bristol Bears as revealed by The Rugby Paper last November.

This publication also reported interest from Top 14 giants Clermont Auvergne, Toulon and Toulouse, but the Ospreys captain has earned a bump in his wages from the WRU to stay at the Liberty Stadium.

It has been while at the Ospreys that Tipuric has won 75 caps for Wales and a British & Irish Lions Test cap on the tour of Australia in 2013.

And the 30-year-old explained why home is where the heart is.

“This is my home region and where it all started for me and I wanted to stay.

“I watched the club as a supporter and to get the chance to play for them was always a big thing for me.

“I used to come and watch the Ospreys with my family and friends and I have grown up here.”

Events in recent weeks have seen a path out of the Ospreys current predicament – bottom of Conference A in the PRO14 with two wins from 14 matches – plotted for a revival next season.

Rudderless after the departure of head coach Allen Clarke, Mike Ruddock was brought in as an emergency performance director to stabilise the region’s freefall.

Former Wales head coach Ruddock will hand the reins over to Toby Booth, who the Ospreys announced earlier this week would leave Harlequins to head their coaching team next season.

Tipuric commented: “This has been a difficult season, nobody would deny that, but now hopefully we can start building for the future.

“My friends are here, my family are here, and I want to see the Ospreys get back to where they used to be.

“We now have a clear path for the future and I want to play my part and be part of that journey.

“It’s always flattering to know people want you and value what you do. It’s a nice boost but there is a job to do here.”

