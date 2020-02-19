Exeter Chiefs hunt centre seen as Wales’ long-term successor to Jonathan Davies

EXETER have expressed an interest in signing Scarlets centre Corey Baldwin.

Former Wales U20 ace Baldwin is highly rated in west Wales and is seen as the long-term successor to Jonathan Davies in the Scarlets 13 shirt.

But it hasn’t stopped Rob Baxter’s showing an interest in acquiring the services of the 21-year-old, who can also play wing.

Should Baldwin decide to join the Premiership high flyers he would be registered as English-qualified having been born in Camberley, Surrey.

Glenn Delaney – who will succeed Brad Mooar as Scarlets head coach next season – is keen to retain his services, especially considering Davies and centre partner Hadleigh Parkes are 31 and 32, respectively.

The WRU have made it a priority to add to the playing numbers in Wales by targeting English-based players via the Exiles programme.

Youngsters Sam Costelow (Scarlets) and Sam Moore (Cardiff Blues) have already signed deals to return to Wales while Leicester’s Tommy Reffell and Bristol’s Mat Protheroe are targets for the Ospreys.

There is also a strong emphasis on preventing Wales’ brightest young prospects – from moving to England. It would be a huge blow for them if Baldwin was to end up representing England at senior level.

STEFFAN THOMAS

🎊 It’s a fantastic #FridayFeeling for @scarlets_rugby 🎊



Eight players in the Wales squad ✅#ChallengeCupRugby quarter-finalists ✅



Just when things were looking tough, Corey Baldwin finished off this move to send the Welsh side on their way through 👌 pic.twitter.com/iwyjVw0q5b — Challenge Cup (@ERChallengeCup) February 7, 2020

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Corey Baldwin, Exeter Chiefs, Jonathan Davies, Scarlets