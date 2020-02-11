Sale and England hooker Rob Webber makes retirement call

Sale Sharks and England hooker Rob Webber has confirmed he will retire from rugby at the end of the season.

A 16-year career has seen Webber represent Leeds Tykes, Wasps, Bath and Sale Sharks, reaching 208 Premiership appearances to make him third all-time in his position behind George Chuter (262) and Chris Fortey (219).

His form at Bath caught the eye of then England head coach Stuart Lancaster, who picked Webber as competition to Dylan Hartley.

In all, the 33-year-old boasts 16 caps for England and was included in the squad for the home World Cup in 2015.

Reflecting on his career, Webber gave his gratitude to the sport for the memories will be able to remember fondly.

“The time has come for me to hang up my playing boots at the end of the 2019-20 Premiership season,” Webber said in a statement.

“It has been an incredible journey over the last 16 years.

“The memories I have made will stay with me always, but I now feel it is time to pursue other opportunities within the game.

“My clubs – Leeds, Wasps, Bath and currently Sale Sharks – have all be been brilliant places to go to work every day.

“The opportunity to play for my country, tour the world and to be involved in a World Cup are career highlights and achievements I will cherish forever.”

What a ride. Thank you! https://t.co/2VzzVKAQyJ — Rob Webber (@robwebber2) February 11, 2020

