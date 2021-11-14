Peace at Biarritz as row starts in Bayonne

JAMES HARRINGTON

FRENCH COLUMN

Top 14 side Biarritz look set to remain where they belong – in the heart of the Basque Country – following an apparent easing of relations between club and city council that had threatened to send the club running to the other end of the country.

The news, broken by Midi Olympique, came out of nowhere and cast new light on recent reports that the mayor of the Spanish city of San Sebastien had recently, and for a second time, rejected overtures from the club to move there.

Those reports had come as a surprise at the time, as it had seemed that Biarritz w...