Biggar’s kindness is fillip for young Fin

NEWS EXTRA

WHEN Fin Smith was wondering what to do with himself after Worcester’s 66-10 defeat to Northampton in the last round of the Premiership, he found an experienced arm offering him comfort.His opposite number Dan Biggar, a 32-year-old Welsh international and a Lion on the last two tours, took the time to offer a player 13 years his junior the benefit of his considerable experience.“I had first met him last season after we played Northampton,” said No.10 Smith. “Ashley Beck was in our side. He had played with Dan at the Ospreys and they are good...