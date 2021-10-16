Pivac predicts more stars will follow Young

By STEFFAN THOMAS

WAYNE Pivac believes more exiles will follow Thomas Young’s lead and return to Welsh rugby.Despite having only three Test caps, Wasps flanker Young was named in the Wales squad for this autumn’s tests against New Zealand, South Africa, Fiji, and Australia after signing a contract to join Cardiff Rugby next season.And Pivac is confident the likes of Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell, Bristol fly-half Callum Sheedy, Bath No.8 Taulupe Faletau, and Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit will eventually join a Welsh region in the near future.“I’d ...