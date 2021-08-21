Richmond 26-7 Ampthill: Richmond power too much for Amps

RICHMOND’S new lock partnership of Will Carrick-Smith and Sam Collingridge showed early signs of potential ahead of the new season, as the hosts’ strength at the set-piece allowed them to take command.

A crowd of over 500 spectators enjoyed a competitive pre-season game, involving a Richmond team comprised of 25 players going up against an Ampthill squad made up of 29.

Richmond undoubtedly had the best of the first half, dominating the lineout to ensure plenty of possession. With Ampthill struggling to get out of their half, tighthead prop Jimmy Litchfield finally turned pressure into poi...