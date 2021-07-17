Walker wings in to drive Wales success

NEWS EXTRABy SAM JACKSON

FORMER Wales winger and Olympic hurdler Nigel Walker has been named performance director at the Welsh Rugby Union.The 58-year-old former Cardiff flyer will join the WRU executive board in the process.Walker is leaving his role as national director of the English Institute of Sport (EIS) to join the WRU and will also relinquish his place on the Cardiff Rugby board.“Rugby holds a special place in the hearts of Welsh people everywhere,” said Walker.“The passion that exists for the game is self-evident and I take on this role mindful of the ...