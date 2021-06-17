Trevor Davison agrees contract extension at Newcastle Falcons

Trevor Davison will help anchor Newcastle Falcons’ scrum for the next three seasons, having signed a new long-term deal to stay at Kingston Park.

The 28-year-old was a late bloomer but has gone on to play 71 games for the Falcons since stepping up from Blaydon RFC, with director of rugby Dean Richards delighted to retain the versatile prop who has been called into England’s training squad.

“Trev has a great story, and hopefully it’s a real inspiration for people in knowing that they haven’t necessarily missed the boat with regards to professional rugby,” said Richards.

“He was playing second and third team rugby at Blaydon during his 20s, but through sheer hard work and having the right guidance he has earned his place as a regular Premiership starter.

“He offers so much to us, not just in the set-piece but through his work-rate around the field, and the fact that he is a local lad is a real bonus.”

Davison, who has played 17 times this season, said: “The Falcons are my local club, we’ve got a great set of lads and I just enjoy being part of it.

“Hopefully we can keep on progressing as a team into the longer-term future.

“Newcastle are the only professional club I’ve been at, and I like doing it that way rather than moving around all the time.

“I don’t want to be one of those types of people, and with being from the city I’m obviously proud to be involved with the Falcons.

“Coming to the fore this season with a regular starting spot, it’s been great being back in the Premiership this season, and I’ve learned loads.”