Tom Homer opts to retire instead of Montauban stint

London Irish full-back Tom Homer has retired with immediate effect following the conclusion of the Premiership season.

The 31-year-old was due to leave the Exiles and move to Montauban in Pro D2 once his contract at Irish expires at the end of the month.

But Homer says he could not go ahead with the move as he felt the time had arrived to retire.

“I suppose my love for life is now beyond the rugby field,” explained Homer.

“I’ve played rugby for 13 years now and have some brilliant memories, but it just feels like the right time to retire. There is something poetic about finishing at the club where it all started. I’m looking forward to the next adventure.”

Homer made 126 appearances for London Irish, scoring 785 points, across two spells and also appeared for Bath in the Premiership.

“My first year at London Irish and getting to play in the Premiership final was a massive highlight, but more than anything, I will remember the people that I got to share those types of experiences with,” he said.

“Thank you to all the people that have supported me during my career, you stuck with me through thick and thin. I really appreciate it.”

Declan Kidney, when commenting on Tom’s decision said: “We wish nothing but the best to Tom and his family in the future.

“He has had a fantastic career and should be very proud of everything that he has achieved. I know he will be successful in whatever path he chooses to do next, and I would like to thank him for his generosity, work ethic and friendship during his time at London Irish.”