Season finale between Gloucester and Worcester cancelled due to Covid-19

Premiership Rugby have confirmed that this Saturday’s season finale between Worcester Warriors and Gloucester has been cancelled due to Covid-19.

An outbreak last week at Gloucester, which forced their game with Bath Rugby last Saturday to be cancelled, had led to the match at Sixways being cast into doubt.

In order to go ahead, the latest round of testing would have needed to return zero additional positive cases amongst the Cherry and Whites playing squad.

But on Tuesday, it was confirmed positive tests had been reported and Premiership Rugby had taken the decision to cancel the contest.

A statement read: “Premiership Rugby can confirm that Gloucester Rugby’s Gallagher Premiership Rugby Round 22 match against Worcester Warriors – scheduled for this weekend – has been called off.

“Yesterday there was an additional positive result in their Covid-19 testing, which led to several new players going into isolation this week and club writing to Premiership Rugby to confirm they are unable to field a matchday 23 for this weekend.”

It is the second-straight season in which Worcester have been unable to conclude their final fixture.

At the end of the 2019-20 season, an outbreak at Sale Sharks led to Worcester also having their last match cancelled.