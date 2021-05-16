Harlequins ace Lagi Tuima hopes to avoid more late drama against Wasps

LAGI Tuima wants Harlequins to surge past Wasps in next week’s semi-final and avoid a repeat of their close encounter earlier this season which was decided by her right boot.
The England centre struck a penalty two minutes from time to claim a 20-19 victory for Harlequins but hopes it doesn’t come to that in next week’s Premier 15s final as fans are welcomed to the Stoop.
“At the time I was pointing to the corner and some of the forwards came into the huddle saying ‘let’s just tap-and-go’ but our captain Abbie Ward said ‘no, we will go for the posts’,” Tuima recalled of the match at Surrey ...
