Wasps 25-27 Clermont: Agony as Odogwu’s boots cost Wasps

WASPS, playing comfortably their best rugby of the season, still managed to clutch defeat from the jaws of victory against a Clermont side that called on all their vast European experience to make the quarterfinals.

The tie ended in added time with the splendid Kotaro Matsushima darting over for the decisive try – which still needed converting – although Camille Lopez was never going to miss.

Wasps were left shaking their heads about what seemed a clear forward pass to Seb Vahaamahina earlier in the build-up and indeed a possible knock-on by replacement prop Bib Biziwu but it was a game of ...