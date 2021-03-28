Gregor: One of our best ever seasons

SCOTLAND’S Six Nations campaign feels like “one of our best-ever seasons” said head coach Gregor Townsend after they beat France in Paris, their first win there since 1999.“I am so proud of this team,” Townsend said. “We had an injury to one of our starters on Wednesday, a yellow card, a red card, we had to come back against a very, very good side. We showed courage, effort, togetherness and skill to win.“It took a lot of knocking on the door and that’s credit to France’s defence but the players found a way. They put a lot of ...