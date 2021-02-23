New deal for flanker Jordy Reid at Gloucester

Gloucester have rewarded flanker Jordy Reid with a contract extension after being a standout performer within the Premiership club’s pack since his arrival at the start of the season.

The Australian is only 15 appearances into his career in the top flight since making the step up from Ealing Trailfinders in the Championship to Kingsholm last July.

Reid has since developed into a key player in the back row alongside captain Lewis Ludlow, and led to Gloucester offering new terms to the former Melbourne Rebel.

Gloucester head coach George Skivington: “We’re really pleased that Jordy has extended his stay with us. He’s consistently shown a high level of performance for us since the day he arrived and has slotted into Premiership rugby seamlessly.

“He’s an explosive presence on the pitch, both with his powerful running with the ball in hand, but also his robust defence.

“We’re looking forward to seeing plenty more of Jordy in Cherry & White in the future.”

Reid, 29, was born in Manly in New South Wales and before coming over to play in the Championship with Ealing he made 41 appearances for the Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby, making debut against the Waratahs in March 2013.