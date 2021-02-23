Ex-Saracens flanker Kelly Brown to leave Glasgow Warriors this month

Kelly Brown could re-join Saracens at the end of the month after his family struggled to settle in Glasgow.

Brown spent seven years playing for Saracens, where he claimed three Premiership and two Champions Cup triumphs before embarking on his coaching career within the club’s academy prior to his move north.

The former Scotland international has worked under Glasgow Warriors head coach Danny Wilson as an assistant skills coach since last summer.

But the breakdown specialist’s relocation has not panned out for his family during the pandemic, and has taken the decision to return to London.

Kelly Brown back to Saracens as coach?https://t.co/N7u9Ahy41P — The Rugby Paper (@TheRugbyPaper) January 19, 2021

“Relocating during the pandemic has been a real challenge,” said Brown, a former Scotland captain.

“We moved north in the summer and since arriving my family have struggled to settle in Glasgow.

“An opportunity has come up down south and for the wellbeing of my family we have taken the decision to return.

“My family’s happiness is my number one priority and we have taken the difficult decision to return to London to be closer to where my children grew up and where their friends are.

“Glasgow Warriors will always have a special place in my heart, and I’d like to thank Glasgow and Scottish Rugby for the opportunity and understanding they have shown. It’s a great club to be have been involved with and I believe they have a strong future ahead.

“I’d like to wish Danny, and everyone at the Warriors, all the best for the rest of this season, and beyond.”

Whether a position at Saracens is available would appear to weigh on the team’s budget structure following their relegation to the Championship and their plans to replace Alex Sanderson, after his depature to Sale Sharks.

While the chance to return to Saracens’ academy set-up may be on the cards, the void of Sanderson’s influence on defence and the forwards has been bridged between current coaches Adam Powell (defence) and Ian Peel (forwards/scrum).

Glasgow head coach Danny Wilson said: “We are understanding of Kelly’s situation and family has to come first. This pandemic has been challenging for everyone. It’s a shame to see Kelly go, especially after such a short period of time with us, however, we are completely understanding of the position he is in and wish him well.”