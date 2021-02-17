Fly-half Sam Davies agrees extension to stay with Dragons

Sam Davies turned down offers to leave Wales in favour of a new two-year deal with the Dragons, insisting he has “unfinished business” at Rodney Parade.

The 27-year-old has agreed fresh terms with Dean Ryan’s side despite being on the radar with clubs in the Premiership.

Davies has been a key figure since heading to the Dragons from the Ospreys in the summer of 2019, making 27 appearances and establishing himself at 10.

The left-footed No.10 turned down approaches from England and France to stay in Wales two years ago and, with his deal due to expire this summer, was once again exploring his options.

TRP reported last September that Bath had Davies on their shortlist of fly-half options, as they sought an upgrade at the position.

But by staying on with the Dragons, Davies’ Wales dream remains alive after looking at the next gen No.10 when thriving for Wales U20s earlier in his career.

“I was always happy at the Dragons and last season, I wouldn’t quite say it revitalised my career but we made some real statements and turned some heads,” said Davies.

“I never wanted to leave the Dragons but sometimes you have agents offering deals elsewhere.

“I never deeply thought about, it but it was something there in the background.

“You’ve got to bear in mind that my contract was up this year, so I had to keep my options open and look at worst-case scenarios.

“Thankfully we were able to get a deal sorted and I am extremely happy because there is a lot of unfinished business here.

“In times of uncertainty it’s good to have security. I’m over the moon at getting the deal done and I’m really looking to what the future holds at the Dragons.

“It’s a weight off my shoulders and these are really exciting times. When things do get back to normal next season we can start building towards some proper goals.”

Davies won the last of his eight caps against Samoa in the summer of 2017 but played in the uncapped fixture with the Barbarians in 2019 and was called up for the Six Nations last year.